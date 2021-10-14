Mineral Homeowner Opens Up Space With New Two-Panel Wood Sliding Glass Door

When this Mineral, VA, homeowner grew tired of his old three-panel sliding glass door, he sought a replacement for something that would really open up the space. But, given the dimensions of the unit and the fact that there was a transom window above it, he was a bit apprehensive about what could be done.

We installed a two-panel sliding glass door from our Pella Reserve Series, which removed the old doorframe that was obstructing the view. Because everything Pella manufactures is built to order, coordinating the new door to his custom size was no problem at all! The homeowner loved the new look and says his room feels so much bigger than it did before.