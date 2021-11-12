Modern Black Windows and Doors Update Charlottesville Remodel

We partnered with our friends at Young & Rannigan for this remodel in Charlottesville involving Lifestyle Series casement windows and Reserve Series outswing patio doors, all in black. This contemporary, black-on-brick look is one that's getting more and more popular all the time. We certainly think that the new windows and doors give this home a lot of curb appeal.

Pella's Lifestyle and Reserve product lines are entirely made of wood with an aluminum-clad exterior to keep everything protected from the elements. So homeowners can enjoy the look and feel of wood from the inside, while passersby can enjoy the new look from the outside.