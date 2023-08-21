Multiple Generations of Pella Products Withstand the Elements in Richmond

DESCRIPTION

Here's a home in Richmond, which includes several generations of Pella products and serves as a testament to their resilience through the years! We recently finished up the installation of brand-new Impervia fiberglass windows, a great sturdy option manufactured specifically to withstand the elements. The homeowner told us that he loves the new look, but spent just as much time talking about the old Proline Series sliding patio doors that he's had in the sunroom for a couple of decades now. He told us there was a huge storm a few years ago that knocked down some trees in the neighborhood, one of which fell through the roof of the sunroom, and that the only part of that room which remained standing when the storm ended were those Pella doors.