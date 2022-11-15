Multiple Window Styles, One Cohesive Look for South Chesterfield Home

Here's a look at a beautiful recent project in South Chesterfield that showcases how several different window styles and configurations can still maintain one cohesive look.

The homeowner opted for Lifestyle Series casements and a half-round with grilles in a brown finish for the front of the home, boosting curb appeal. For the back, they chose casement, fixed and awning windows without grilles for an uninterrupted view of the deck and backyard. Overall, they were extremely pleased with how this project turned out!