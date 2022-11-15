Multiple Window Styles, One Cohesive Look for South Chesterfield Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on November 15, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
South Chesterfield, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 1990
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
Here's a look at a beautiful recent project in South Chesterfield that showcases how several different window styles and configurations can still maintain one cohesive look.
The homeowner opted for Lifestyle Series casements and a half-round with grilles in a brown finish for the front of the home, boosting curb appeal. For the back, they chose casement, fixed and awning windows without grilles for an uninterrupted view of the deck and backyard. Overall, they were extremely pleased with how this project turned out!
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.