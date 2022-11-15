<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Multiple Window Styles, One Cohesive Look for South Chesterfield Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on November 15, 2022

Exterior of back of South Chesterfield home with new picture, awning and casement windows added

Project Scope

Here's a look at a beautiful recent project in South Chesterfield that showcases how several different window styles and configurations can still maintain one cohesive look.

The homeowner opted for Lifestyle Series casements and a half-round with grilles in a brown finish for the front of the home, boosting curb appeal. For the back, they chose casement, fixed and awning windows without grilles for an uninterrupted view of the deck and backyard. Overall, they were extremely pleased with how this project turned out!





















Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now