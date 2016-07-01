Natural Light Near the River

Allegheny County, Virginia

This custom vacation home is located on the banks of the Jackson River, minutes east of the town of Covington. Pella products were utilized top to bottom in this home. Sliding patio doors and economical wood casement and single-hung windows are striking and defining characteristics of this residence. Extremely conscious of shape and light, the homeowners have accomplished an impressive aesthetic that is spacious, flooded with natural light, and showcases views of the Jackson River, less than 100 feet from the home. A combination of sliding doors and large fixed sash and casement windows line the back of the home and direct attention to the beautiful river view.