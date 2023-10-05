New 250 Series French Doors Make Their First Appearance in Midlothian

DESCRIPTION

Here's a recent project in Midlothian, which is the first in our area to feature our exciting new product offering: vinyl hinged patio doors from our 250 Series product line. In the past, we've only offered sliding glass door configurations in vinyl, but, as has always been the case, Pella is constantly innovating in order to meet our customers' needs.

Homeowners love the energy efficiency, affordability, and low-maintenance nature of our 250 Series vinyl, and now they can get it in our popular French door configuration. In the case of this project specifically, the homeowner asked that the team remove her existing set of doors and coordinate with her on framing in the rough opening to ensure we went with a standard size and kept the cost down. No problem for the Pella Virginia team! She is very pleased with the results.