New Architect Series French Doors for Chesterfield Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on February 8, 2021

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Chesterfield, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built 1995

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Back Patio

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Doors

This homeowner wanted to replace their old, worn-out entry system with something a little bolder. So they went with Architect Series French doors with an iron ore exterior color and satin nickel hardware, complete with a multipoint locking system.

Now this entryway has a more modern look and pops a little more as a result! The homeowner couldn't be happier with the results.





















