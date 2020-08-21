New Architect Series Windows Provide Fresh Look to Richmond Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on August 21, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 1996
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire House
Products Used:
The homeowner for this property off of River Road in Richmond reached back out to their Pella representative after doing a small project a few years prior. This time they had a little bigger one in mind! They wanted to transform the outside of their home to help them achieve the black-and-white look that's so in right now.
After they had the exterior brick painted white, we installed black Architect Series contemporary casement windows and patio doors to add contrast and really complete that modern look.
The results speak for themselves. This project just goes to show how far a fresh coat of paint and new Pella windows will go when it comes to transforming your home!
