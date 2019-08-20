New Casement Windows Refresh Charlottesville Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on August 20, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Charlottesville, VA
Age of Structure:
1925
Area of Structure Involved:
Front living room
Products Used:
This Charlottesville, Virginia, customer had old casement windows that were damaged and let in a draft. They wanted to replace them with new casements from the Pella® Lifestyle Series.
The new casements provide a fresh and clean look to the front porch.
