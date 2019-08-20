<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Casement Windows Refresh Charlottesville Home

Jason Dowdy

on August 20, 2019

Front porch with two new wood casement windows with white exterior finish

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Charlottesville, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    1925

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front living room

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Wood Windows

This Charlottesville, Virginia, customer had old casement windows that were damaged and let in a draft. They wanted to replace them with new casements from the Pella® Lifestyle Series.

