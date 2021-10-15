New Charlottesville Construction Gets Impervia Fiberglass Windows

We work on a lot of projects with Blue Ridge Custom Homes that end up involving black windows, and it's not exactly hard to see why! We love the contrast between the bright interior of this newly constructed home and these dark framed Pella Impervia fiberglass double-hung windows.

Here's a look at a newly constructed Charlottesville home that utilizes Pella's Impervia fiberglass window series throughout. Whether you're looking for the most durable material possible, or you just want black windows with thin frames and the most visible glass possible, the Impervia line is a great potential option to consider!

We chose to outfit this home in fiberglass windows because unlike wood, there are no natural materials involved, meaning there is no risk of damage or corrosion, nor is there a risk of warping over the years, which a concern of vinyl windows.