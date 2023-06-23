Charlottesville New Build Features Lifestyle Series Windows

For this new construction project in Charlottesville, we partnered up with our friends at Dominion Homes to provide the homeowner with stylish and energy-efficient windows from our popular Lifestyle Series line of wood products.

Varying configurations of multi-wide double-hung window units mean that the homeowners can get plenty of ventilation all throughout the house, and the thin frames on these wood windows mean they will get to enjoy the great views surrounding the structure totally unobstructed. They are extremely pleased with the way this project turned out.