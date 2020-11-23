<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Construction Project in Moseley Features Lifestyle Series Black Windows

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on November 23, 2020

Exterior view of double wood entry doors and black wood windows on a gray home.

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location

    Moseley, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built 2019

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Wood Windows

We partnered with The Yeatman Group on this new construction project in Moseley, Virginia. The goal for this project was to set the homeowner up with low-maintenance windows that would allow him to enjoy the look and feel of wood on the inside without having to worry about upkeep on the outside.

The ever-popular Lifestyle series was a perfect fit! He settled on Bright White interior paint and a black exterior color to contrast with the siding.

