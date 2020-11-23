New Construction Project in Moseley Features Lifestyle Series Black Windows
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on November 23, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location
Moseley, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 2019
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
We partnered with The Yeatman Group on this new construction project in Moseley, Virginia. The goal for this project was to set the homeowner up with low-maintenance windows that would allow him to enjoy the look and feel of wood on the inside without having to worry about upkeep on the outside.
The ever-popular Lifestyle series was a perfect fit! He settled on Bright White interior paint and a black exterior color to contrast with the siding.
The project went off without a hitch, and he couldn't be happier with his new windows.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.