New Construction Project in Moseley Features Lifestyle Series Black Windows

We partnered with The Yeatman Group on this new construction project in Moseley, Virginia. The goal for this project was to set the homeowner up with low-maintenance windows that would allow him to enjoy the look and feel of wood on the inside without having to worry about upkeep on the outside.

The ever-popular Lifestyle series was a perfect fit! He settled on Bright White interior paint and a black exterior color to contrast with the siding.

The project went off without a hitch, and he couldn't be happier with his new windows.