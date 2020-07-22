New Construction Project Showcases Architect Reserve Series
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location
Midlothian, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 2019
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire House
Products Used:
Fiberglass Entry Doors, Pella Architect Reserve Series
This customer was building a new home in Midlothian and wanted to go with the most historically accurate windows with the most available options for customization. Our team worked with the homeowner to select Pella Architect Reserve windows. A variety of double-hung, casement and half-circle windows were used. To add even more detail, patio doors in a vanilla cream color were installed in the pool area.
