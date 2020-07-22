<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Construction Project Showcases Architect Reserve Series

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on July 22, 2020

exterior

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location

    Midlothian, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built 2019

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire House

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors, Pella Architect Reserve Series

This customer was building a new home in Midlothian and wanted to go with the most historically accurate windows with the most available options for customization. Our team worked with the homeowner to select Pella Architect Reserve windows. A variety of double-hung, casement and half-circle windows were used. To add even more detail, patio doors in a vanilla cream color were installed in the pool area. 



























