New Fiberglass Windows Improve Curb Appeal
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on September 25, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Age of Structure:
1970
Area of Structure Involved:
Front sitting room
Products Used:
This Virginia Beach, Virginia, customer was tired of the poor performance of their nearly 20-year-old windows. They looked dated and had lost much of their functionality to the point that the homeowner didn't want to open them anymore.
We installed new Pella® Impervia® casement windows with a prairie-style grille pattern. The new windows allow for more light passage and increased usability.
