New Fiberglass Windows Improve Curb Appeal

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on September 25, 2019

Before

Exterior view of red brick ranch home with old windows

After

Exterior view of red brick ranch home with new fiberglass windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Virginia Beach, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    1970

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front sitting room

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Windows, Casement Windows

This Virginia Beach, Virginia, customer was tired of the poor performance of their nearly 20-year-old windows. They looked dated and had lost much of their functionality to the  point that the homeowner didn't want to open them anymore.

We installed new Pella® Impervia® casement windows with a prairie-style grille pattern. The new windows allow for more light passage and increased usability.



























