New In-Swing French Door in Crozet
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on September 20, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Crozet, VA
Age of Structure:
1992
Area of Structure Involved:
N/A
Products Used:
This Crozet, Virginia, customer wanted a refreshed patio look for the coming fall.
We replaced a nearly 20-year-old single opening door with one fixed panel with a new wood hinged patio door from the Pella® Lifestyle Series.
The new door features double in-swing doors with new screens that will allow the homeowner to let in the cool fall breeze.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.