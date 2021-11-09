New Midlothian Construction Gets 250 Series Vinyl Windows and a Pocket Slider

Here's a look at a new construction project in Midlothian that we recently finished up with Harring Construction. We got this homeowner all set with 250 Series vinyl double-hung windows, all in white to match the interior of the room and brighten up the home overall!

Vinyl windows are great, low-maintenance options that provide a personal touch while delivering superior energy efficiency. The grilles on the front of the home match the pattern that you'll see on the other houses in the neighborhood, but the rest of the windows have no grilles at all, ensuring the best possible view. And on days when it's nice out, the homeowner will be able to get some great ventilation by opening the Lifestyle Series sliding patio doors we also installed.