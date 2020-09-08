New Midlothian Home Goes Energy Efficient with Encompass Vinyl Series

The goal for this new construction project in Midlothian, Virginia, was to set the homeowners up with great looking windows that are both low-maintenance and energy efficient. So, we installed vinyl double-hung windows from the Pella Encompass Series.

The homeowners now have the look they want without any of the hassle — no painting or staining necessary for this window line. Grilles between the panes of glass allow for easy cleaning, and since all of Pella's windows meet or exceed ENERGY STAR ratings, the homeowners won't just be comfortable, they'll save money too!