New Sliding Patio Door Improves Functionality

This Richmond City homeowner was looking to replace his old, rustic aluminum sliding glass door with a vinyl sliding patio door from Pella.

The customer's main goal was to make it easier to slide and lock the door so he could let his dog out at night and every couple hours during the day.

We installed a Pella Impervia® sliding glass doors with a screen and white hardware. The homeowner is now looking to potentially replace his old bay window in the front of his house.