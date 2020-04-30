New Vinyl Windows Update Richmond Home

The owner of this home Richmond, Virginia, has lived in it since it was built in 1991. The original aluminum windows were long overdue for an upgrade, as they were leaky and rattled when it was windy.

The owner decided to reach out to Pella, as 25 years prior, he had a Pella wooden sliding door installed on a back patio enclosure. The door has held up over the years requiring zero maintenance. Impressed with the value and longevity of Pella, he decided to call our Richmond office to set up a free consultation.

He settled on Pella's 250 vinyl windows with auto locks. These new windows will give him style, function and exceptional value for years to come.