New Windows Update Look and Functionality of Bumpass Home

Here's a recent project in Bumpass, VA, which utilized two different Pella product lines: Lifestyle Series wood windows on the front of the house, and Impervia fiberglass casement windows (PDF) on the back for max ventilation and the most visible glass possible. The Impervia casements were outfitted with easy-slide operators, so the homeowner will be able to quickly open them up when they choose, as opposed to spending time bending over each casement crank and working to do it manually.

The homeowner is very pleased with the way the Pella Virginia team was able to improve the space from a visual standpoint while also offering some additional functionality that makes life easier. You can't do much better than that!