New Wood Double-Hung Windows in Richmond Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Virginia
on September 12, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
35 years old
Area of Structure Involved:
Dining room, entryway, living room
Products Used:
The homeowners of this 35-year-old Richmond, Virginia, home wanted to replace their old drafty windows with new windows that also updated the aesthetic of the home.
We chose to install wood double-hung windows with diamond pattern grilles. The new windows improved the functionality and energy efficiency of the home.
