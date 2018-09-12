<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Wood Double-Hung Windows in Richmond Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Virginia

on September 12, 2018

virginia home gets new wood double hung windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Richmond, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    35 years old

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Dining room, entryway, living room

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Double-Hung Windows

The homeowners of this 35-year-old Richmond, Virginia, home wanted to replace their old drafty windows with new windows that also updated the aesthetic of the home.

We chose to install wood double-hung windows with diamond pattern grilles. The new windows improved the functionality and energy efficiency of the home.



























