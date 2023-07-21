Fiberglass Windows Increase North Chesterfield Home's Energy Efficiency

DESCRIPTION

This North Chesterfield home had old metal windows, which offered no energy efficiency at all. The homeowner knew that it was getting to be time to replace them, but wasn't sure what options would make the most sense, especially since her homeowners' association said that new windows needed to look very similar to the old style. Luckily, the Pella Virginia team has lots of experience with this exact scenario! We got her all set with Impervia fiberglass double-hung and sliding windows, a sturdy product line with thin frames and grilles that are visually similar to the previous windows, but with additional features that will keep her comfortable. All of Pella's windows come with double panes as a standard, but in this case, the homeowner opted for some additional insulation by having the window frames filled with foam. She loves the look and feel of her new windows, and the added energy efficiency they provide!