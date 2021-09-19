North Chesterfield Homeowner Swaps Foggy Windows for Tinted Glass

The owner of this North Chesterfield home got tired of looking through foggy glass and upgraded to Pella 250 Series vinyl windows with bronze-tinted glass. Tinted glass is popular in warm, sunny climates and is used mostly in rooms that receive a decent amount of direct exposure to the sun.

Now, thanks to the lowered interior temperature and reduced glare, the owner is able to spend time in whatever room she wants, regardless of the time of day. There's nothing more valuable than taking a space in your home that you love but are only able to use some of the time, and making it something you can use all day, or all year round.