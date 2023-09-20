Northern Neck Home Reduces Windows, Enhances View

DESCRIPTION

Here's a recent project in Weems, VA, in which the homeowners determined that they wanted to move away from their existing window configuration consisting of four-wide and three-wide casement units and go with something less busy. They never opened these windows, and since they're located along the water, they wanted something durable. We did a full-frame installation and got them all set with fixed windows from our Lifestyle series, turning the four-wide unit into a two-wide, and the three-wide into a single picture window, which offer a much better view of their surroundings. And, the aluminum cladding on the exterior side means they won't have to worry about any upkeep. They are very pleased with the results of the project.