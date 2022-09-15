<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Palmyra Home Makes a Statement With Black Front Entry and Sliding Glass Doors

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on September 15, 2022

Black sliding glass doors on Palmyra home

Project Scope

This recent project in Palmyra, VA, focused on the replacement of a sliding glass door using a similar set of doors from Pella's Lifestyle Series. This product line is our most popular—people love the warmth of a wood, plus it has lots of great color and hardware options.

The homeowner opted for a black exterior finish on their new sliding doors, as well as for their new double-hung window and front entry door. The results look great, with the bold black contrasting beautifully against the home's light exterior.



























Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now