Palmyra Home Makes a Statement With Black Front Entry and Sliding Glass Doors

This recent project in Palmyra, VA, focused on the replacement of a sliding glass door using a similar set of doors from Pella's Lifestyle Series. This product line is our most popular—people love the warmth of a wood, plus it has lots of great color and hardware options.

The homeowner opted for a black exterior finish on their new sliding doors, as well as for their new double-hung window and front entry door. The results look great, with the bold black contrasting beautifully against the home's light exterior.