Pella 250 Series Sliding Door Refreshes Mechanicsville Deck

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on December 6, 2019

Exterior view of white vinyl sliding patio door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Mechanicsville, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    31

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Deck Door

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

This Mechanicsville, Virginia, customer wanted to update the door that gave them access to their deck.

We installed vinyl sliding patio doors from the Pella® 250 Series. The new door provides an enhanced level of safety, energy efficiency and beauty.



























