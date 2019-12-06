Pella 250 Series Sliding Door Refreshes Mechanicsville Deck
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on December 6, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Mechanicsville, VA
Age of Structure:
31
Area of Structure Involved:
Deck Door
Products Used:
This Mechanicsville, Virginia, customer wanted to update the door that gave them access to their deck.
We installed vinyl sliding patio doors from the Pella® 250 Series. The new door provides an enhanced level of safety, energy efficiency and beauty.
