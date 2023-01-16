Pella's Lifestyle Series Brings Comfort and Views in Bumpass

The goal of many replacement projects is to maximize the amount of overall visible glass and to provide the homeowner with the best view possible, and this project is a perfect example of that! This Bumpass homeowner opted for large fixed, or picture, windows from our Lifestyle Series, prioritizing view over functionality.

The Lifestyle Series products are made of wood and then clad in aluminum for protection on the exterior side, making them great insulators. So, despite the large panels of glass, the home will remain energy efficient and comfortable, even on really hot or really cold days.