Pella Reserve Products Give Richmond Homeowner Options

DESCRIPTION

Here's a look at a recent project in Richmond, which shows off the customizable nature of Pella Reserve Series windows. The homeowner wanted to stick with wood as a material, given the age and look of his home, and opted for a combination of double-hung and casement windows with a Bright White interior and a unique Frost Blue exterior color. Integrated Rolscreens were added to the lower sashes of the double-hungs, meaning there's no flat window screen visible from outside the home — it's rolled up underneath the window itself and only comes into view when the homeowner raises that bottom sash. All in all, he's very happy with the new set-up and the additional features!