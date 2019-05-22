Pella Windows Add Contemporary Touch to Apartment Building
PostedbyRichard Wood
on May 22, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
1yr
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire building
Products Used:
The builder wanted a very contemporary look for this apartment building in Richmond's financial district. They chose Pella® Impervia® casement windows to give the building a clean and attractive look that makes it stand out against the city skyline.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.