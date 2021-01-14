<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Poplar White Windows & Doors for Midlothian Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on January 14, 2021

dormer window

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Midlothian, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built 1993

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Double-Hung Windows, Sliding Patio Doors, Lifestyle Series

Sick of dealing with old, rotting and inoperable windows, the homeowners for this project decided that it was time for a change.

They had us install Lifestyle series wood windows and sliding patio doors in our Poplar White exterior color -- probably our most popular color overall. The results look great, and the aluminum-clad exterior will ensure that the homeowners never run into the same kind of issues that led to this replacement project



























Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now