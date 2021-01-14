Poplar White Windows & Doors for Midlothian Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on January 14, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Midlothian, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 1993
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
Casement Windows, Double-Hung Windows, Sliding Patio Doors, Lifestyle Series
Sick of dealing with old, rotting and inoperable windows, the homeowners for this project decided that it was time for a change.
They had us install Lifestyle series wood windows and sliding patio doors in our Poplar White exterior color -- probably our most popular color overall. The results look great, and the aluminum-clad exterior will ensure that the homeowners never run into the same kind of issues that led to this replacement project
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.