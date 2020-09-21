Powhatan Homeowners Maximize Visible Glass with Pella Impervia Windows
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on September 21, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Powhatan, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 1996
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The goal for this Powhatan, Virginia, project was to replace old, damaged wood windows without reducing the amount of visible glass.
We installed all-new fiberglass double-hung windows throughout the house. The homeowners were very pleased with both the thin frames on this series, as well as the InView window screens that came with them for increased visibility.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.