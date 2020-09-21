<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Powhatan Homeowners Maximize Visible Glass with Pella Impervia Windows

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on September 21, 2020

Front exterior view of two-story home with all new white fiberglass double-hung windows

Project Scope

The goal for this Powhatan, Virginia, project was to replace old, damaged wood windows without reducing the amount of visible glass.

We installed all-new fiberglass double-hung windows throughout the house. The homeowners were very pleased with both the thin frames on this series, as well as the InView window screens that came with them for increased visibility.



























Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now