Lifestyle Series Double-Hung Windows Bring Protection to Portsmouth Home
on May 22, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Portsmouth, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 1850
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The homeowner for this project in Portsmouth, VA, needed to replace all of their original wood windows and wanted something very similar in style, but with better protection from the elements.
Such requests are exactly what makes Pella's Lifestyle Series so popular. These windows feature a beautiful wood interior that's extremely customizable, and everything is clad in aluminum on the exterior for enhanced durability.
