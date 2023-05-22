<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Lifestyle Series Double-Hung Windows Bring Protection to Portsmouth Home

Posted by Jason Dowdy

on May 22, 2023



Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Portsmouth, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built 1850

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Wood Windows

The homeowner for this project in Portsmouth, VA, needed to replace all of their original wood windows and wanted something very similar in style, but with better protection from the elements.

Such requests are exactly what makes Pella's Lifestyle Series so popular. These windows feature a beautiful wood interior that's extremely customizable, and everything is clad in aluminum on the exterior for enhanced durability.



























