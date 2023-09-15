Sliding Glass Doors Revamp Beaverdam Garage Entryway

DESCRIPTION

Here's a look at a unique project in Beaverdam, VA, in which the homeowner decided he wanted to move away from his standard garage bay door and go with something that would offer more convenience, comfort and visibility, given the way he utilized the space. He opted for an all-black quad sliding glass door from our Lifestyle Series that opens from the middle, with screen doors included so he can enjoy the breeze whenever he pleases. This product line's thin frames ensure that he'll have a great view as well. We coordinated with the homeowner to keep cost down by making sure the doors stayed at a standard size, and we framed in the opening with a little bit of additional construction after first removing the track for the old set of doors. He's really pleased with the way this project turned out!