Vinyl Casement Windows Bring Maximum Airflow to Henrico Home

Here's a look at a recent project in Henrico in which we replaced a three-paneled sliding window above a kitchen sink with four side-by-side casement windows from our 250 Series line of vinyl products.

Projects like these are oftentimes about personal preference with regards to visibility and ventilation. In this case, the homeowners decided that maximizing airflow was the most important thing, and as a result, opted for casement windows that could fully swing out. They're extremely pleased with the way this project turned out.