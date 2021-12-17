<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Fiberglass Windows Stand Out on This Charlottesville New Construction

Jason Dowdy

on December 17, 2021

Before

Charlottesville home under construction

After

Completed Charlottesville home featuring fiberglass double-hung windows

Project Scope

In partnership with our friends at Jefferson Area Builders, this new construction in Charlottesville was completed with Impervia Series fiberglass double-hung windows installed as a finishing touch to this really drive home the Modern Farmhouse look.

The thin, black frames create a gorgeous contrast against the home's white exterior and add a lot of curb appeal. Speaking of curb appeal, we couldn't go without mentioning the durability of fiberglass as a low-maintenance, energy-efficient window material that will make any homeowner happy.

























