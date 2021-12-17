Replacement Fiberglass Windows Stand Out on This Charlottesville New Construction

In partnership with our friends at Jefferson Area Builders, this new construction in Charlottesville was completed with Impervia Series fiberglass double-hung windows installed as a finishing touch to this really drive home the Modern Farmhouse look.

The thin, black frames create a gorgeous contrast against the home's white exterior and add a lot of curb appeal. Speaking of curb appeal, we couldn't go without mentioning the durability of fiberglass as a low-maintenance, energy-efficient window material that will make any homeowner happy.