Replacement Fiberglass Windows Stand Out on This Charlottesville New Construction
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on December 17, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location
Charlottesville, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 2020
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
In partnership with our friends at Jefferson Area Builders, this new construction in Charlottesville was completed with Impervia Series fiberglass double-hung windows installed as a finishing touch to this really drive home the Modern Farmhouse look.
The thin, black frames create a gorgeous contrast against the home's white exterior and add a lot of curb appeal. Speaking of curb appeal, we couldn't go without mentioning the durability of fiberglass as a low-maintenance, energy-efficient window material that will make any homeowner happy.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.