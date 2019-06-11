<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Vinyl Window Refreshes Colonial Heights Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on June 11, 2019

New vinyl double-hung window on brick home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Colonial Heights, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    1980's

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front living room and bedroom window

  • Products Used:

    Bay Windows, Double-Hung Windows, Vinyl Windows

This Colonial Heights, Virginia, had Pella install windows onto her home years ago. She had such a great experience that she decided to have Pella come back more than 10 years later to replace more windows on her home.

We installed Encompass by Pella® double-hung and bay vinyl windows along the front of the home. The homeowner was so happy with her new windows that she is planning to replace the entry doors in her home with Pella products as well. 



























