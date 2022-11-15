Replacement Vinyl Windows Maintain Mineral Home's Original Look

For this recent project in Mineral, Virginia, we replaced all windows in the house using vinyl casement, fixed, special-shape and sliding windows from our popular 250 Series line. There were lots of custom windows needed as well for the back of the home, as it was important to the homeowner that we match what was there previously.

Naturally, this wasn't a problem for the Pella Virginia team! The homeowner also asked us to replace their existing patio doors with a new set that would allow both doors to fully open, and our hinged (French) patio doors were just the solution. Overall, the homeowner is extremely pleased with their new windows and doors!