Replacement Vinyl Windows Refresh Williamsburg Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on October 18, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Williamsburg, VA
Age of Structure:
34
Area of Structure Involved:
Dining room, garage, kitchen sink, kitchenette, family room, living room, bedrooms, mayoral suite, guest room, office
Products Used:
The owner of this 1980s home in Williamsburg, Virginia, wanted an updated look for their home.
Our Pella design consultant recommended Pella® 250 Series vinyl double-hung windows for the rooms where they wanted to replace.
The new vinyl windows will enhance the curb appeal and provide energy efficiency through the winter.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.