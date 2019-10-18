<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Vinyl Windows Refresh Williamsburg Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on October 18, 2019

Before

Exterior view of two-story yellow home with old vinyl double-hung windows on the first floor

After

Front exterior view of yellow home with new vinyl double-hung windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Williamsburg, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    34

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Dining room, garage, kitchen sink, kitchenette, family room, living room, bedrooms, mayoral suite, guest room, office

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Vinyl Windows,

The owner of this 1980s home in Williamsburg, Virginia, wanted an updated look for their home.

Our Pella design consultant recommended Pella® 250 Series vinyl double-hung windows for the rooms where they wanted to replace.

The new vinyl windows will enhance the curb appeal and provide energy efficiency through the winter.



























