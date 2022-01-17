Replacement Windows Remove Grilles, Keep Style for Richmond Home

This Richmond homeowner wanted to replace his windows to remove the grilles and allow for more light to shine in, but he also wanted to maintain the bold dark color and casement style of his old windows.

So, the Pella of Virginia team got him set up with Lifestyle Series casements with an Auburn Brown exterior — this time with no grilles — for maximum visibility and curb appeal, and nothing obstructing the natural light. Now he can enjoy his view to the fullest!