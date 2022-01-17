Replacement Windows Remove Grilles, Keep Style for Richmond Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on January 17, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1925
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of home
Products Used:
This Richmond homeowner wanted to replace his windows to remove the grilles and allow for more light to shine in, but he also wanted to maintain the bold dark color and casement style of his old windows.
So, the Pella of Virginia team got him set up with Lifestyle Series casements with an Auburn Brown exterior — this time with no grilles — for maximum visibility and curb appeal, and nothing obstructing the natural light. Now he can enjoy his view to the fullest!
