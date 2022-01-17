<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Windows Remove Grilles, Keep Style for Richmond Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on January 17, 2022

Before and after of Richmond home's black-frame windows with grilles and without

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Richmond, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1925

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Wood Windows

This Richmond homeowner wanted to replace his windows to remove the grilles and allow for more light to shine in, but he also wanted to maintain the bold dark color and casement style of his old windows.

So, the Pella of Virginia team got him set up with Lifestyle Series casements with an Auburn Brown exterior — this time with no grilles — for maximum visibility and curb appeal, and nothing obstructing the natural light. Now he can enjoy his view to the fullest!



























