Contemporary Wood Windows Provide Slim Sightlines For Charlottesville Home

DESCRIPTION

Here's a recent new construction project in Charlottesville in which we partnered with our friends at CaseCo to provide the homeowner with beautiful windows and doors from Pella's Reserve Contemporary product line. These are wood windows and doors, which are clad in aluminum and designed specifically to have a sleek, squared-off look. Opting for Reserve Contemporary windows means you get lots of additional customization options with regards to interior color, exterior color, hardware, wood species, etc., and it also means you get a great view. These windows are manufactured to have some of the narrowest sightlines in the industry, and in the case of this project specifically, we made sure the grilles were thin as well in order to provide the homeowner with the best possible view. They're very pleased with the project.