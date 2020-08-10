Richmond Homearama 2020 House Showcases Pella Products
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on August 10, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 2019
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
Multi-Slide Patio Doors, Lifestyle Series, Architect Series Traditional
Each year, the Richmond Home Building Association chooses several companies and builders to partner with to build six new homes showing off the latest design and style trends. Pella provided black Lifestyle Series double-hung windows and a three-panel multi-slide patio door that can fully slide into the wall and out of sight.
The result was a beautiful home that shows off the latest and greatest features, including two of Pella's most popular windows lines. Visitors have loved the look so far!
