Richmond Homeowner Encloses Porch with 250 Series Vinyl Windows

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on October 14, 2021

Before

Enclosed porch area of home in Richmond, VA

After

Updated enclosed porch in Richmond, VA, with white vinyl double hung windows

Project Scope

The Richmond-area homeowners for this replacement project were expecting their fourth child when they decided they wanted to enclose their porch with more efficient windows to allow for a safer, more comfortable space for the family all year round.

The previous metal windows would let in dirt, pollen, bugs and outside weather, but the new storm door and 250 Series vinyl windows we installed provide a tight seal and keep the outside elements at bay.































