Richmond Homeowner Encloses Porch with 250 Series Vinyl Windows
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on October 14, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1958
Area of Structure Involved:
Porch
Products Used:
The Richmond-area homeowners for this replacement project were expecting their fourth child when they decided they wanted to enclose their porch with more efficient windows to allow for a safer, more comfortable space for the family all year round.
The previous metal windows would let in dirt, pollen, bugs and outside weather, but the new storm door and 250 Series vinyl windows we installed provide a tight seal and keep the outside elements at bay.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.