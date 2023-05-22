Energy-Efficient Vinyl Windows Upgrade Richmond Home

The homeowner for this project in Richmond knew it was time to replace his windows when he noticed that several of them had lost their seal and the glass fogged up as a result. He called upon the Pella Virginia replacement team to come out and provide a free estimate on some new vinyl double-hung windows from our 250 Series.These are a great, low-maintenance option for replacement projects, and since they're 52% stronger than ordinary vinyl, there's less risk of corrosion or warping over time. That means a nice strong seal and superior energy efficiency that the homeowner won't need to worry about again. He's very happy with the way this one turned out..