Richmond Homeowner Rethinks Entry Door Setup

Here's a great example of how popular styles can change over time: this would have been considered a great door in the 80s, but by 2021 this homeowner was tired of the look and wanted something much more contemporary. Even the double-door setup was being considered for potential changes

We got him all taken care of by replacing the old doors with a single 3-lite contemporary Pella fiberglass entry door in all black. Reducing the number of door panels also means that now there's space for sidelights. Final touches included reattaching the homeowner's previous hardware, and now he's got the exact look he wanted!