Richmond Homeowner Rethinks Entry Door Setup
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on June 10, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1984
Area of Structure Involved:
Front Entryway
Products Used:
Here's a great example of how popular styles can change over time: this would have been considered a great door in the 80s, but by 2021 this homeowner was tired of the look and wanted something much more contemporary. Even the double-door setup was being considered for potential changes
We got him all taken care of by replacing the old doors with a single 3-lite contemporary Pella fiberglass entry door in all black. Reducing the number of door panels also means that now there's space for sidelights. Final touches included reattaching the homeowner's previous hardware, and now he's got the exact look he wanted!
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.