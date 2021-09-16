Richmond Homeowner Upgrades Entryways with New Doors
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on September 16, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 1956
Area of Structure Involved:
Front Entryway and Back Patio
Products Used:
Fiberglass Entry Doors, Sliding Patio Doors, Pella 250 Series
The owner of this Richmond home wanted to add a little light to his entryway and address some wear and tear on a quad slider on the back of the home. He was able to accomplish exactly that by going with a craftsman-style entry door and a Pella 250 Series four-panel sliding glass patio door. He even added a storm door onto the front entry to allow for additional ventilation.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.