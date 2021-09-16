<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Richmond Homeowner Upgrades Entryways with New Doors

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on September 16, 2021

Exterior view of four-panel Pella sliding glass patio doors

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Richmond, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built 1956

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front Entryway and Back Patio

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors, Sliding Patio Doors, Pella 250 Series

The owner of this Richmond home wanted to add a little light to his entryway and address some wear and tear on a quad slider on the back of the home. He was able to accomplish exactly that by going with a craftsman-style entry door and a Pella 250 Series four-panel sliding glass patio door. He even added a storm door onto the front entry to allow for additional ventilation.































