Richmond Homeowner Upgrades to Lifestyle Series

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on June 30, 2020

Before

before window

After

after exterior

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Richmond, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    1953

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living Room

  • Products Used:

    Lifestyle Series Windows

This homeowner was in need of an upgrade for their worn wooden windows. Pella professionals worked with this Virginia homeowner to find the best solution for their 1950's home. 

The homeowner chose to replace this living room window with a wood window from the Pella Lifestyle Series product line.































