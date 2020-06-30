Richmond Homeowner Upgrades to Lifestyle Series
Jason Dowdy
on June 30, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
1953
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room
Products Used:
Lifestyle Series Windows
This homeowner was in need of an upgrade for their worn wooden windows. Pella professionals worked with this Virginia homeowner to find the best solution for their 1950's home.
The homeowner chose to replace this living room window with a wood window from the Pella Lifestyle Series product line.
