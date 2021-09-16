Richmond Replacement Windows and Doors Project Tackled in Phases
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on September 16, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1998
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen, basement entrance
Products Used:
This Richmond homeowner preferred to tackle her window and door replacement project in two separate phases, which was no problem for the Pella Virginia team! First, we replaced two bay window units on the second floor with a Lifestyle series unit. The center window is fixed and flanked by casements. A pre-stained wood interior and an aluminum-clad exterior makes this a great looking, low-maintenance option.
We came back the following year to replace both of the three-panel sliding glass doors on the first floor with 250 Series vinyl sliding glass doors. This is something we do fairly often: as long as homeowners match up the color and grille pattern, going with two different materials or series for your replacement project is absolutely doable. This homeowner loves the way everything turned out!
