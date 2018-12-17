Rockville Homeowners Add New Custom Doors for Personal Touch
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on December 17, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Rockville, VA
Age of Structure:
1970
Area of Structure Involved:
Front Door, Back Door & Back Window
Products Used:
The homeowners of this 48-year-old Rockville, Virginia, home wanted to replace their front and back doors, as well as one window on the back patio.
We installed two new doors that feel bright and inviting, while setting them up with a new Pella® window.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.