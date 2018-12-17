<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Rockville Homeowners Add New Custom Doors for Personal Touch

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on December 17, 2018

front image of virginia home with new entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Rockville, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    1970

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front Door, Back Door & Back Window

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowners of this 48-year-old Rockville, Virginia, home wanted to replace their front and back doors, as well as one window on the back patio.

We installed two new doors that feel bright and inviting, while setting them up with a new Pella® window.






























