Ruther Glen Home Adds Beautiful Enclosed Porch

DESCRIPTION

Here's a local project that shows how Pella's Designworks program can help turn homeowners' visions into reality! When you schedule an appointment for a free estimate with a Pella Virginia design consultant, you're able to get a free photo rendering of your home with new windows and doors in whatever styles and colors you choose!

For this specific project, we were able to assist a Ruther Glen homeowner pick out a configuration of special window shapes and sizes from our 250 Series of vinyl products that fully enclose the screened-in porch and look great while doing so! Opting for the trapezoidal windows was something she wanted to be able to visualize before moving forward, and luckily we were able to help her do that. Fixed and sliding windows complete the structure, so she has the option of allowing ventilation when she wants it. Now, she's able to make use of the space that she loves all year round and is very happy with the end result.