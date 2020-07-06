<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Screen Porch Transformed with Encompass Vinyl Series

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on July 6, 2020

Before

before screened in porch

After

after

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Virginia Beach, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built 1961

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Back Patio

  • Products Used:

    Encompass by Pella

This Virginia Beach homeowner wanted to change his screened-in porch into something that he could utilize year-round. Working with Pella professionals, this homeowner selected vinyl sliding doors and windows to replace the screened-in areas. These sliding glass doors and windows are low-maintenance and an affordable option that the homeowner is now loving.
































Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now