Screen Porch Transformed with Encompass Vinyl Series
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on July 6, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 1961
Area of Structure Involved:
Back Patio
Products Used:
Encompass by Pella
This Virginia Beach homeowner wanted to change his screened-in porch into something that he could utilize year-round. Working with Pella professionals, this homeowner selected vinyl sliding doors and windows to replace the screened-in areas. These sliding glass doors and windows are low-maintenance and an affordable option that the homeowner is now loving.
